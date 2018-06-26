Audio

The Kim Kardashian of cows

In 2014, Danny Da Silva moved to Cathedraltown, a suburban development in Markham, Ontario. He was particularly pleased to have found a spot on Charity Crescent - a semi-circle of two-storey houses around a parkette. But one day Danny came home and there was an incredibly large statue in the middle of the parkette. The statue was of a cow. A giant, stainless steel cow, looming two stories high, on stilts. According to its plaque, the statue was an homage to Charity the cow, an award-winning Holstein. Award-winning or not, Danny and his neighbours wanted the cow gone. But moo-ving Charity wasn't going to be that simple.

