The invisible woman

Maria Anna Calamia tries to be invisible at work. It's her job as a medical interpreter - translating between doctors and patients who don't speak the same language. But there are times that Maria Anna has been deeply affected by the conversations she facilitates. Her goal is to try not to let it show. 13:20

