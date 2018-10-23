Audio

The Invisible Woman

In Canada, more than 200 languages are spoken. So how does this play out in our hospitals? For palliative care physician Evan Schneider, communicating bad news is a fundamental part of the job. Every day he has to navigate emotionally charged conversations - sometimes with patients don't speak the same language as him. Meanwhile, Maria Anna Calamia tries to be invisible at work. It's her job as a medical interpreter - translating between doctors and patients who don't speak the same language. But there are times that Maria Anna has been deeply affected by the conversations she facilitates. Her goal is to try not to let it show.

