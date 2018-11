Video

The Implant Files | The Trouble with Access to Information | Indigenous Satire

Why journalists from different outlets around the world banded together to produce ‘The Implant Files’. Plus the real story of Canada’s Access to Information Laws. And who is the target audience for Indigenous satire site Walking Eagle News? Watch ‘The Investigators with Diana Swain’ Thursdays at 7:00 pm on CBC Television; Saturdays at 9:30 pm ET and Sundays at 5:30 pm ET on CBC News Network.