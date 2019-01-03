Audio

The highs and lows at the midway point of the NHL season

With the halfway point of the NHL season upon us it's time to take a look at the highs and lows of the year so far. There's been plenty to talk about since the start of the season in October. Who better to break down what's transpired than former Stanley Cup champion Glenn Healy. Rob and Glenn discuss a myriad of topics including goal scoring, Alexander Ovechkin and the favourites to win the Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Also one of the biggest surprises in the NHL season has been the Buffalo Sabres. They've gone from being the worst team in the NHL to a potential playoff team. Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz caught up with Sabres head coach Phil Housley to find out what's been the difference this season in Buffalo.