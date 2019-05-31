It's the summer of 1985. Peter Hamer is a typical, goofy teenager partying with his friends. They're drinking beer and coolers. Then he invites his music teacher to join them, with sinister intentions. Thirty-three years later, Hamer returns to his high school band room to explain what happened next. Listener discretion is advised.
