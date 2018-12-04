The Enchanted Journey

The night before her Grade 6 school photo, Jennifer Warren walked into the hair salon across the road from her house. And she walked out... with an epic fail of a haircut. Soon after, she was also cast as the lead in her school play, a modern-day musical version of the Pilgrim's Progress. Would the lure of the stage be her salvation? Could Grade 6 get any more humiliating?
