News · Audio

The East Coast Music Hour for December 7th, 2019 Our first annual Seasonal Playlist!

Ready for the holiday season? Not yet? We'll get you in the mood with our first East Coast Music Hour Seasonal Playlist! All east coast music, and a lot of it original works created for the season. Jordan Musycsyn, Lennie Gallant, Alan Doyle, Sherman Downey and a lot more!

Social Sharing