The East Coast Music Hour for April 27, 2019

It's a big day on the East Coast Music Hour. We have for you a brand new piece featuring Symphony Nova Scotia and the one and only Sarah Slean performing the music of Christos Hatzis in a piece called ECSTASY. Sarah Slean is an actress, poet, composer, and "one of the most compelling acts Canada has to offer" (TIME). In 2012, Sarah's sold-out Symphony Nova Scotia performance of the CBC-commissioned piece Lamento (by Christos Hatzis) was met with rave reviews. Sarah returned to Symphony Nova Scotia in November of 2018 to present the extraordinary work Ecstasy. Once again collaborating with Christos Hatzis, Sarah wrote the words while he created the music. The three-movement journey takes the audience from the heart, to the mind, and back to the heart. Meant to be a crossover piece to heal the seeming divide between pop and classical music, Ecstasy is an incredible achievement that positions Symphony Nova Scotia at the forefront of new, creative music that transcends any stylistic boundaries. CBC Nova Scotia was there to record and video this performance live.

