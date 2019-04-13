News · Audio

The East Coast Music Hour for April 13, 2019

On this episode:never before heard recordings of Quote The Raven. The beautiful harmonies of this Newfoundland duo recently graced our Studio 60 in Halifax, we recorded them, and today we share it with you. Plus new music from Tara MacLean, Tim Baker, Madison Violet and Jason Benoit. Plus a new band to the East Coast Music Hour ... Sound Drown. Get your 90s power punk pop sensibilities ready for that one.

