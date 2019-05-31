On a clear spring day in 2017, witnesses call 911 to report a fiery car crash. Inside the burning vehicle is a high school music teacher who'd been facing charges of sexual assault. That teacher's former student, Laurie Howat, is the one who pulls the thread that unravels a troubling web of secrets. Listener discretion is advised.
Social Sharing
On a clear spring day in 2017, witnesses call 911 to report a fiery car crash. Inside the burning vehicle is a high school music teacher who'd been facing charges of sexual assault. That teacher's former student, Laurie Howat, is the one who pulls the thread that unravels a troubling web of secrets. Listener discretion is advised. 47:53