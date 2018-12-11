Audio

The Children of Fairbridge Farm

From the 1860s to the 1940s, more than 100,000 British children were separated from their families and sent to Canada. They were known as British Home Children, and were often treated as free farm labour. Fairbridge Farm, on Vancouver Island, was supposed to be different. The farm school promised better training, and a better life. But it didn't always work out that way. Now, a legacy of "Fairbridgians" and their children are looking for answers.