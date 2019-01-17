Audio

The art of chirping

In this week's episode of the Hockey Night In Canada podcast we are talking chirping. The good, bad and ugly of it. Some people call it trash talking or smack talk. Call it what you will but its been a big part of the game for some time now. If there was a Mount Rushmore of "chirping" Matthew Barnaby would be all four faces! He was one of the all-time great trash talkers and agitators of the game. Barnaby talks candidly about his days of chirping including getting under the skin of one Eric Lindros. Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz has a conversation with another great chirper former Maple Leaf Darcy Tucker. Tucker opens up about a time he crossed the line with a player.

