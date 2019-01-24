Audio

The All-star game

It's All-Star weekend on this week's episode of the Hockey Night In Canada podcast. The first official All-Star game was held in 1947 and became an annual tradition where the defending Stanley Cup Champions took on a group of All-Stars. Since then there have been various format changes and some memorable moments. Gordie Howe returning to Detroit in 1980 to a very long standing ovation. Wayne Gretzky scoring 4 goals in the 3rd period of the 1983 All-Star game and Owen Nolan calling his goal vs Dominik Hasek in the 1997 All-Star game. Former Hockey Night In Canada host Scott Russell who was part of 10 All-Star game joins us to discuss his favourite moments. Scott was the ice level reporter for many of those games. Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz talks to San Jose Sharks president John Tortora about hosting their second All-Star game and what it means to their fan base.

