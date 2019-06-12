News · Audio

Tessa Virtue's ever-changing career

She’s half of Canada’s greatest Ice Dancing duo — the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history — but just because Tessa Virtue is gliding into a dazzling professional career, doesn't mean she has forgotten the highs and lows of Olympic competition. Nowadays, when she and skating partner Scott Moir and the cream of figure skating aren’t performing to packed houses, Tessa has advocacy work and endorsements and campaign partnerships; almost too many to name. Listen as Tessa and host Anastasia Bucsis discuss her greatest Olympic memories, her relationship with Moir, and the future of her ever-changing career.

Social Sharing