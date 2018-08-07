Skip to Main Content
Wildfire uncovers hidden World War II-era landmark

A wildfire in Ireland has uncovered a World War II-era landmark that was hidden for years by vegetation.

Sign created to alert pilots they were flying over a neutral country

The Associated Press ·
This undated photo released by the Irish Air Corps on Aug. 4, 2018, shows the word Eire, which means Ireland on Bray Head, Ireland. A wildfire uncovered the World War Two-era landmark. (Garda Air Support Unit/Irish Air Corps via Associated Press)

An Irish police air unit spotted the word Eire, which means Ireland, while surveying the damage caused by a fire on Bray Head. More than 80 such signs were created during the war to alert pilots that they were flying over a neutral country.

The Irish Air Corps says the Bray Head sign was No. 8.

Volunteers have restored some of the signs that were in plain view.

