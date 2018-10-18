Anxious about the environment? Our new weekly newsletter is here to help

From devastating wildfires to massive storms, the extreme weather this year has been a reminder that climate change is already happening — and we think that's worth talking about.

With that in mind, CBC News is launching a weekly environmental newsletter called What on Earth? — delivered to your inbox every Thursday afternoon.

Here's what readers will get every week: A smart, snappy, constructive take on the state of the environment. We will highlight trends and solutions that are moving us to a more sustainable world, as well as what each of us can do, individually, to be more green.

The newsletter will explore topics such as green energy, ethical eating, plastic packaging, electric vehicles and the "circular economy" (an economic model that aims to reduce waste and encourage the reuse of materials in industry and manufacturing).

While last week's gloomy report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change illustrated the risks of damage to the environment in the coming decades, many countries, companies and individuals are meeting this challenge head-on — with positive results.

Without minimizing the scale of the problem, we'd like to keep you informed about the ways in which people are solving some of the most pressing concerns, especially in Canada.

What on Earth? will draw on a variety of CBC journalists, including science reporters Emily Chung and Nicole Mortillaro.

