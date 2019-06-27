Twitter says some posts by politicians could get tagged with a warning

President Donald Trump's next tweet might come with a warning label.

Starting Thursday, tweets that Twitter deems in the public interest but which violate the service's rules will be obscured by a warning explaining the violation. Users will have to tap through the warning to see the underlying message.

The new Twitter policy will apply to other political leaders and candidates, as well. Twitter effectively exempts such public figures from many of its normal rules, considering their messages significant enough to warrant special treatment.

The company outlined its reasoning in 2018 after some Twitter users questioned why presidential tweets that threatened war or spread hatred didn't get Trump banned from the service.

Twitter says the policy applies to major political figures with more than 100,000 followers.

Trump drew fire for a 2018 retweet of an Islamophobic British account, while Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro earlier this year tweeted a graphic video from the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, expressing his displeasure. A video warning was later added by Twitter to the Bolsonaro post.

The policy could anger some Republicans and conservatives, who have argued that the Silicon Valley social media giants are biased against right-of-centre viewpoints.

Trump has also complained about a "loss" of many Twitter followers in the past two years, a time period that coincides with the platform seeking to remove bots, or automated accounts, that violate its policy terms.