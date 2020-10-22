Tim Hortons, Burger King to offer reusable, returnable containers

Tim Hortons and Burger King have signed a deal with TerraCycle's Loop program to test an option that would allow customers to pay a deposit and receive their order in reusable, returnable cups and food packaging.

Once the customer is done they could return the cups and other containers to a participating restaurant and have their deposit refunded.

Tim Hortons says the cups and food containers would then be cleaned, sanitized and used again.

The test program is expected to start next year at select Toronto restaurants.

Tim Hortons says it expects that over time, the Loop program will have a growing number of drop-off locations — both at Tim Hortons restaurants and elsewhere.

The company announced plans to give away nearly two million reusable cups in February but had to pause the plan due to the pandemic.

Burger King also said it will begin testing reusable containers next year to reduce waste from sandwich and soda packaging, the burger brand said on Thursday.

The pilot program will launch in the second half of 2021 in some Burger King restaurants in New York City; Portland, Ore.; and Tokyo initially.

Tim Hortons and Burger King have the same parent company, Restaurant Brands International.