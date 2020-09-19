U.S. will delay TikTok app store ban by 1 week
Commerce Department cites 'recent positive developments' for delay
The U.S. Commerce Department on Saturday announced a one-week delay until Sept. 27 in an order issued Friday that was set to require Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to remove the TikTok app for download.
The order said in "light of recent positive developments" and at U.S. President Donald Trump's direction the order will be delayed until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
A person briefed on the matter said the delay gives TikTok owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart time to finalize the deal to create a new company called TikTok Global to handle TikTok's U.S. operations.
