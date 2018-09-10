Skip to Main Content
SpaceX rocket launches Canadian satellite into orbit

A Canadian communications satellite blasted off aboard a SpaceX rocket this morning, and is now in orbit.

Rocket carried Telstar 18 Vantage communication satellite

Thomson Reuters ·
The launch of Telesat's Telstar 18 Vantage communications satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is viewed from Minutemen Causeway in Cocoa Beach, early Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday morning at 12:45 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral, Florida, after rain and cloudy weather delayed the launch by over an hour. 

The rocket was carrying Canada's Telstar 18 Vantage communication satellite. It was deployed approximately 32 minutes after lift off, according to SpaceX.

The reusable rocket, tailored for eventual crewed missions for NASA, returned to earth following stage separation and landed safely on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

