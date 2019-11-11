Skip to Main Content
SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink mini-satellites
SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink mini-satellites

SpaceX has launched 60 mini satellites, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide global internet coverage.

Company plans to begin offering high-speed satellite internet in northern Canada and U.S. next year

The Associated Press
A SpaceX video shows a Falcon rocket as it blasts off carrying 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit on Nov. 11, 2019. (SpaceX)

SpaceX has launched 60 mini satellites, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide global internet coverage.

The Falcon rocket blasted off Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The compact flat-panel satellites — just 260 kilograms each — will join 60 launched in May.

Sixty previous Starlink satellites were launched on May 23. Here is a photo of the trail of satellites captured by Marco Langbroek. (Marco Langbroek, Leiden, the Netherlands)

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere. He plans to start service next year in the northern U.S. and Canada.

It was the fourth launch of this first-stage booster — the most for SpaceX, which aimed to recover it again offshore. This also marked the first time SpaceX used a previously flown nose cone. The company reuses rocket parts to cut costs.

