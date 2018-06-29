Canadarm2 to get new 'hand' today delivered by SpaceX rocket

A new hand will be delivered today to Canadarm2, the International Space Station's robotic arm, via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule.

Watch the launch here live starting at 5:40 a.m. ET.

The new hand will be an in-orbit spare in case of a malfunction, a spokesperson for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) said via email.

The two "hands" currently attached to the Canadarm2 are fully functional, Audrey Barbier said.

These hands — officially called Latching End Effectors (LEEs) — are the grippers that help the robotic arm perform maintenance tasks on the ISS and catch supply ships.

LEEs are routinely replaced due to normal wear and tear, according to the CSA.

The Dragon capsule will also deliver food for Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques to eat during his space mission, set to begin in December. And it will deliver supplies and equipment for science and research.