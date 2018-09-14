Skip to Main Content
SpaceX signs passenger to fly around the moon
New

SpaceX signs passenger to fly around the moon

SpaceX says it has signed the first private moon traveller. The big reveal on who it is — and when the flight to the moon will be — will be Monday.

New moon plan is different from the one previously scheduled for 2018

The Associated Press ·
SpaceX says that on Monday, it will announce its first private space passenger, who will fly around the moon. (SpaceX)

SpaceX says it has signed the first private moon traveller.

The big reveal on who it is — and when the flight to the moon will be — is set for Monday.

It's not the same mission plan SpaceX founder Elon Musk outlined last year. The original plan called for two paying passengers to fly around the moon this year, using a Falcon Heavy rocket and a Dragon crew capsule.

The new strategy is to still fly around the moon, but using an even bigger SpaceX rocket still in development that has its own dedicated passenger ship.

And now, it would seem, there will be only one person aboard.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us