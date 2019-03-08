SpaceX crew capsule heads back to Earth from space station
Capsule is set to splash down at 8:45 a.m. ET Friday
SpaceX's swanky new crew capsule has undocked from the International Space Station and is headed toward an old-fashioned splashdown.
The Dragon capsule pulled away from the orbiting lab early Friday, a test dummy named Ripley its lone occupant. It's aiming for a morning splashdown in the Atlantic off Florida's coast, the final hurdle of the six-day test flight. Saturday's launch and Sunday's docking were spot on.
Webcast will be back in ~4.5 hours for splashdown → <a href="https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z">https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z</a> <a href="https://t.co/710pU1NUUY">pic.twitter.com/710pU1NUUY</a>—@SpaceX
Canadian station astronaut David Saint-Jacques was the first to enter the Dragon when it arrived and the last to leave. He found the capsule "very slick" and called it business class.
NASA astronauts have been stuck riding Russian rockets since space shuttles retired eight years ago. NASA is counting on SpaceX and Boeing to start launching astronauts this year. SpaceX is shooting for summer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.