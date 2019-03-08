Skip to Main Content
SpaceX crew capsule heads back to Earth from space station
SpaceX crew capsule heads back to Earth from space station

SpaceX's swanky new crew capsule has undocked from the International Space Station and is headed back to Earth's surface with a test dummy named Ripley.

In this image taken from NASA Television, SpaceX's swanky new crew capsule undocks from the International Space Station Friday, March 8, 2019. The capsule undocked and is headed toward an old-fashioned splashdown. (NASA TV via Associated Press)

The Dragon capsule pulled away from the orbiting lab early Friday, a test dummy named Ripley its lone occupant. It's aiming for a morning splashdown in the Atlantic off Florida's coast, the final hurdle of the six-day test flight. Saturday's launch and Sunday's docking were spot on.

Canadian station astronaut David Saint-Jacques was the first to enter the Dragon when it arrived and the last to leave. He found the capsule "very slick" and called it business class.

NASA astronauts have been stuck riding Russian rockets since space shuttles retired eight years ago. NASA is counting on SpaceX and Boeing to start launching astronauts this year. SpaceX is shooting for summer.

