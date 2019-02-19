Trump signs directive to create U.S. space force

U.S. President Donald Trump took a step Tuesday toward creating a U.S. space force, a new branch of the military dedicated to handling threats in space.

Trump signed Space Policy Directive 4, which puts in place the foundation for a legislative initiative that could establish a space force as a new military service comparable to the U.S. Marine Corps.

In an oval office signing ceremony, Trump said the space force is a national security priority.

The memo directs the Department of Defence "to marshal its space resources to deter and counter threats in space," through the establishment of the force that would be part of the air force, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

Establishing the space force will require congressional approval.

Some lawmakers have expressed concerns about the need for the force and its potential cost.

Cost details will be included in the 2020 budget proposal Trump sends Congress next month.

In August, the Trump administration announced an ambitious plan to usher in the force as the sixth branch of the military by 2020. It would be the first new branch of the military since the air force was created after the Second World War.