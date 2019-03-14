Skip to Main Content
Astronauts to make 2nd attempt to get to space station after launch aborted in October
Three astronauts, including two who had their mission aborted last October when their Soyuz rocket malfunctioned, are heading to the International Space Station this afternoon.

New crew will be welcomed by astronauts on the space station, including Canadian David Saint-Jacques

Nicole Mortillaro · CBC News ·
NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch, as well as Alexey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos are on a mission to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz spacecraft. 0:00

The countdown clock is running: At 3:14 p.m. ET Thursday, two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut will begin their trip to the International Space Station.

The trio consists of NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin.

This is the second attempt by Hague and Ovchinin to get to the ISS. They were originally scheduled to launch in October, but had to abort their mission after their Soyuz rocket had a booster separation malfunction.

The astronauts will blast off on a Russian Soyuz-MS-12 rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. After a few orbits around Earth, the Soyuz capsule will dock with the ISS at 9:07 p.m. ET.

Expedition 59 crew members Christina Koch of NASA, Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos and Nick Hague of NASA during pre-launch training. (NASA)

There they will be met by Canadian David Saint-Jacques, who arrived on Dec. 3, as well as American Anne McClain and station commander Oleg Kononenko. The trio welcomed the first commercially built capsule — the SpaceX Crew Dragon — to dock with the station in the early hours of March 2.

Their arrival will mark the beginning of Expedition 59 (Saint-Jacques is part of 58 and 59).

In the meantime, two spacewalks are scheduled in the coming weeks: the first on March 22 with Anne McClain and Nick Hague. The next will take place on March 29 with Anne McClain and Christina Koch, the first all-woman spacewalk team.

