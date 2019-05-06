Astronaut David Saint-Jacques catches SpaceX shipment using Canadarm2

A SpaceX shipment arrived at the International Space Station following a weekend launch.

The Dragon capsule reached the orbiting complex Monday, delivering 2,500 kilograms of equipment and experiments.

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques used the station's big robot arm — known as Canadarm2 — to capture the Dragon approximately 400 kilometres above the north Atlantic Ocean.

An external cable that normally comes off during launch dangled from the capsule, but did not interfere with the grappling.

While the station was traveling over the north Atlantic Ocean, astronauts David Saint-Jacques and Nick Hague grappled Dragon at 7:01 am ET using the space station's robotic arm Canadarm2.

"Welcome on board, Dragon," Saint-Jacques radioed.

Speaking in both English and French, he congratulated ground teams for their help and said he's proud every time the station's 18-metre Canadian robot arm is used in orbit.

"Well done, well captured. Way to make it look easy," Mission Control said.

SpaceX launched the capsule Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Fla., the second station visit for this recycled Dragon. It also flew in 2017.

This is SpaceX's 17th delivery to the space station; the first was in 2012. Northrop Grumman is NASA's other shipper — its Cygnus cargo ship arrived just two weeks ago.

The Dragon will remain about a month, being filled with science samples for return to Earth. It's the only cargo ship capable of coming back intact.

Besides Saint-Jacques, the space station is home to three Americans and two Russians.