Skip to Main Content
Scientists drill for world's oldest ice
Technology & Science

Scientists drill for world's oldest ice

A group of 14 European scientific institutions plan to retrieve the world's oldest ice as part of research into past climate change.

Ice as old as 1.5 million years could help researchers better understand history of climate change

The Associated Press ·
This is one of the first pieces of shallow ice-core drilled by a new drilling system that aims to collect the oldest ice in the world. It was drilled close to Gwerman Antarctic Neumayer Station III. (Jan Tell)

A group of 14 European scientific institutions plan to retrieve the world's oldest ice as part of research into past climate change.

The consortium led by the Germany-based Alfred Wegener Institute said Tuesday it has identified an area in Antarctica, nicknamed "Little Dome C," that should harbour ice as old as 1.5 million years.

So-called ice core measurements are crucial for scientists' understanding of past climatic changes on Earth and the models they use to predict future global warming or cooling.

Current ice core measurements provide reliable data going back only about 800,000 years.

At a meeting in Vienna, the institutes said they spent the past three years working with American, Australian, Japanese and Russian colleagues using radar to determine the best possible site for drilling.

The Alfred Wegener Institute's polar aircraft Polar 6 flies over the “Oldest Ice Reconnaissance” field camp in Dronning Maud Land., East Antarctica. (Alexander Weinhart)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|