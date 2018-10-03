Skip to Main Content
2 Americans, 1 British scientist win Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Updated

2 Americans, 1 British scientist win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Scientists Frances Arnold, George Smith and Gregory Winter share the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for research using directed evolution to produce novel proteins used in everything from environmentally friendly detergents and biofuels to cancer drugs.

$1.29M chemistry award is the last of this year's scientific Nobel Prizes

Thomson Reuters
An artist's rendering of the 2018 Nobel laureates in chemistry, left to right: Frances Arnold, George Smith and Sir Gregory Winter. (Niklas Elmehed via Nobel Media AB 2018)

Three scientists — two from the U.S. and one from Britain — share the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday for harnessing the power of evolution to produce novel proteins used in everything from environmentally friendly detergents and biofuels to cancer drugs.

Frances Arnold of the California Institute of Technology, George Smith from the University of Missouri and Gregory Winter of Britain's MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology were awarded the prize for pioneering science in enzymes and antibodies.

The fruits of their work include the world's top-selling prescription medicine — the antibody injection Humira sold by AbbVie for treating rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

Arnold, only the fifth woman to win a chemistry Nobel, was awarded half of the nine million Swedish krona (about $1.29 million Cdn) prize, while Smith and Winter shared the other half.

"This year's Nobel laureates in chemistry have been inspired by the power of evolution and used the same principles — genetic change and selection — to develop proteins that solve mankind's chemical problems," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

Arnold is the second woman to win a Nobel Prize this year. Donna Strickland, from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, shared the physics award on Tuesday.

The uses of enzymes, developed by Arnold, include more environmentally friendly manufacturing of chemical substances, such as pharmaceuticals, and the production of renewable fuels for a greener transportation sector.

Smith developed a method using a virus that infects bacteria to produce new proteins.

Winter used the same method for the directed evolution of antibodies, with the aim of producing new pharmaceuticals.

Reached at his home in Columbia, Miss., Smith was quick to credit the work of others in earning his prize. 

"Very few research breakthroughs are novel. Virtually all of them build on what went on before. It's happenstance. That was certainly the case with my work."

The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901.

For the first time in decades, the Nobel lineup will not feature a literature award this year after a rift within the Swedish Academy over a rape scandal involving the husband of a board member left it unable to select a winner.

The science and peace prizes are selected by other bodies. Chemistry is the third of this year's Nobel Prizes after the winners of the medicine and physics awards were announced earlier this week.

With files from The Associated Press

