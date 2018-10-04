NASA's Pluto spacecraft adjusts course on its way to next icy world
New Horizons spacecraft to break own distance record
The NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto has adjusted course as its next target looms.
New Horizons fired its thrusters late Wednesday way out in our solar system's so-called Kuiper Belt, a disk of icy worlds beyond Neptune. That puts the spacecraft on track for a New Year's Day flyby of a teeny, frigid world dubbed Ultima Thule. The name comes from medieval maps and literature.
Lead scientist Alan Stern is tweeting, "YEAH! Go Baby Go!"
YEAH! Go Baby Go! <a href="https://twitter.com/NewHorizons2015?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NewHorizons2015</a> just reported in from the Kuiper Belt 4 billion (yeah— billion!) miles away: Engine burn SUCCESSFUL!! Perfect in fact! We’re right down the middle of the pike now for Ultima! Go New Horizons! <a href="https://t.co/TA4UzJCwwZ">pic.twitter.com/TA4UzJCwwZ</a>—@AlanStern
New Horizons became the first spacecraft to visit Pluto in 2015. Its flyby revealed a world that astounded planetary scientists.
It found that the dwarf planet had a thin, blue atmosphere, as well as nitrogen glaciers, mountain ranges and even a desert.
The spacecraft's next target is 1.6 billion kilometres beyond Pluto and a whopping 6.4 billion kilometres from us. So, 13 years after rocketing from Florida, New Horizons will break its own record for humanity's most distant tour of a cosmic object.
