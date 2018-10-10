Losses from climate disasters surge over last 20 years, UN says
Tally is based on confirmed documentation, meaning actual losses could be much higher
Reported economic losses from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, as well as climate-related disasters such as floods and hurricanes have totalled nearly $2.9 trillion over the past two decades, the UN office for disaster risk reduction says.
Of that total, 77 per cent, or $2.2 trillion, were losses due to climate-related disasters, according to UNISDR, as the office is known.
Assets are increasingly found in disaster-prone areas, contributing to a 251 per cent increase in climate-related disaster losses from the previous 20-year period, UNISDR said in its newly released report.
The U.S. topped the list at over $944 billion, nearly twice the figure from second-place China. Japan, India and Puerto Rico, respectively, completed the top five.
The agency cautioned Wednesday that the 1998-2017 figures rely on official reports, so more economically powerful countries are generally overrepresented. Insurance is less widespread in developing countries.
UNISDR's tally is based on confirmed documentation, meaning the $2.9 trillion is likely only a fraction of actual losses.
"The report's analysis makes it clear that economic losses from extreme weather events are unsustainable and a major brake on eradicating poverty in hazard exposed parts of the world," Mami Mizutori, the UN secretary general's special representative for disaster reduction, said in a statement.
"We have to do a much better job of capturing economic loss data if we are to have a fuller understanding of what works when it comes to reducing economic losses, saving lives and livelihoods, and managing disaster risk."
With files from CBC News