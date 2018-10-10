Losses from climate disasters surge over last 20 years, UN says

Reported economic losses from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, as well as climate-related disasters such as floods and hurricanes have totalled nearly $2.9 trillion over the past two decades, the UN office for disaster risk reduction says.

Of that total, 77 per cent, or $2.2 trillion, were losses due to climate-related disasters, according to UNISDR, as the office is known.

Assets are increasingly found in disaster-prone areas, contributing to a 251 per cent increase in climate-related disaster losses from the previous 20-year period, UNISDR said in its newly released report.

The U.S. topped the list at over $944 billion, nearly twice the figure from second-place China. Japan, India and Puerto Rico, respectively, completed the top five.

The agency cautioned Wednesday that the 1998-2017 figures rely on official reports, so more economically powerful countries are generally overrepresented. Insurance is less widespread in developing countries.

UNISDR's tally is based on confirmed documentation, meaning the $2.9 trillion is likely only a fraction of actual losses.

"The report's analysis makes it clear that economic losses from extreme weather events are unsustainable and a major brake on eradicating poverty in hazard exposed parts of the world," Mami Mizutori, the UN secretary general's special representative for disaster reduction, said in a statement.

"We have to do a much better job of capturing economic loss data if we are to have a fuller understanding of what works when it comes to reducing economic losses, saving lives and livelihoods, and managing disaster risk."

With files from CBC News