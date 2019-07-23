Skip to Main Content
Small satellite unfurls its solar sails for the first time
Technology & Science

Small satellite unfurls its solar sails for the first time

Mission officials say a tiny spacecraft orbiting Earth appears to have successfully unfurled its solar sails to test the potential of using sunlight for propulsion.

The satellite is just about the size of a bread box

The Associated Press ·
The Planetary Society deployed the sails on Tuesday afternoon, as depicted here in this artist's concept. (Josh Spradling/The Planetary Society)

Commands were sent Tuesday to the Planetary Society's LightSail 2 from mission control at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Society chief scientist Bruce Betts says data sent down from the craft indicates successful deployment.

Photos are expected to be transmitted later in the day to confirm deployment.

The spacecraft, about the size of a loaf of bread, was launched from Florida last month. Its four triangular sails were expected to form a square totalling 32 square metres.

If it works as planned, the momentum of photons will accelerate the sail, a potential way to propel tiny satellites known as CubeSats.

