Small satellite accomplishes flight by sunlight

A week into its mission, a tiny spacecraft has achieved the goal of flying by sunlight.

The Planetary Society's crowdfunded LightSail 2 started its orbit last week and after a few tweaks, the spacecraft has raised the high and low points of its orbit by approximately two kilometres, which was the main objective of the project the organization announced Wednesday.

"We're thrilled to announce mission success for LightSail 2," LightSail program manager and Planetary Society chief scientist Bruce Betts said.

LightSail 2 is the first spacecraft to use solar sailing for propulsion in orbiting the earth.

The control team will continue to adjust the sail for optimal performance over the next month.

"We've been working since sail deployment to refine the way the spacecraft tracks the sun," project manager Dave Spencer said. "Moving ahead, we're going to continue working to tune the sail control performance and see how much we can raise apogee over time."

The crowdfunded spacecraft, about the size of a loaf of bread, was among 24 research satellites launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida last month.

The sail is formed by four triangular sheets of extremely thin, reflective Mylar that form a square totalling 32 square metres.