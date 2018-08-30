Skip to Main Content
Astronauts are repairing a hole in wall of International Space Station
Updated

The six astronauts aboard the International Space Station are working to fix a hole found in the wall of the International Space Station.

Leak in Russian part of station detected as a slight drop in pressure last night

CBC News ·
A slight drop in pressure was detected aboard the International Space Station on Wednesday night. A hole has now been found in the Russian part of the space station, and work has started to repair it. (NASA)

The problem was first detected by mission control Wednesday night as a reduction of pressure in the station, but it was small enough that the crew was allowed to sleep all night, NASA reported.

On Thursday morning, an investigation showed the hole was about two millimetres in diameter and appeared to be on the Russian side of the space station, in the module where the Soyuz spacecraft is docked, reported space enthusiasts listening online to the ISS livestream. The hole was likely caused by a micrometeorite or orbital debris hitting the space station.

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst reportedly put his finger over the hole initially.

"In effect, he literally touched space without a space suit," tweeted the YouTube channel Techniques Spatiale. 

According to tweets from the space news website NASASpaceFlight.com, which was also listening online, a hole was taped over as a temporary fix. As of 8 a.m., the crew was working to patch it more permanently.

The European Space Agency reported crew members are in no danger, as there are weeks of air left in the ISS reserves.

Along with Gerst, the crew includes NASA astronauts:

  • Drew Feustel, the current commander, and Ricky Arnold and Serena Auñón-Chancellor, all from the U.S.
  • Oleg Artemyev and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, both from Russia.
