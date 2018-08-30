Astronauts are repairing a hole in wall of International Space Station

The six astronauts aboard the International Space Station are working to fix a leak in the wall of the International Space Station.

The problem was first detected by mission control Wednesday night as a reduction of pressure in the station, but it was small enough that the crew was allowed to sleep all night, NASA reported.

On Thursday morning, an investigation showed the hole was about two millimetres in diameter and appeared to be on the Russian side of the space station, in the module where the Soyuz spacecraft is docked, reported space enthusiasts listening online to the ISS livestream. The hole was likely caused by a micrometeorite or orbital debris hitting the space station.

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst reportedly put his finger over the hole initially.

"In effect, he literally touched space without a space suit," tweeted the YouTube channel Techniques Spatiale.

En effet, <a href="https://twitter.com/Astro_Alex?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Astro_Alex</a> a mis son doigt pour boucher le trou en attendant, et ils ont du matos spécialement conçu pour colmater définitivement. Alex aura littéralement touché l'espace, sans combinaison ! —@TechSpatiales

According to tweets from the space news website NASASpaceFlight.com, which was also listening online, a hole was taped over as a temporary fix. As of 8 a.m., the crew was working to patch it more permanently.

Russian ground controllers say they are now into a deep dive evaluation of the hole. Sergey Prokopyev is still trying to hunt down a repair kit. They have taped the hole as a band aid. Plan is to clean up the area and add more permanent patches. —@NASASpaceflight

ISS Leak: Now told to use a toothpick on the hole (likely to aid photography and scale). Then will apply sealant and cover it with a patch. General ISS pressure is holding stable now.<br><br>No emergency and a repair plan. —@NASASpaceflight

They are now installing patches over the hole. <br><br>You can follow this repair live (audio at least):<a href="https://t.co/C3cBydAC47">https://t.co/C3cBydAC47</a> <a href="https://t.co/VLUnFCx5w1">pic.twitter.com/VLUnFCx5w1</a> —@NASASpaceflight

The European Space Agency reported crew members are in no danger, as there are weeks of air left in the ISS reserves.

Along with Gerst, the crew includes NASA astronauts: