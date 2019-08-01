Skip to Main Content
July was world's hottest month on record, WMO says
Technology & Science

The latest data from the World Meteorological Organization shows that the month of July "at least equalled if not surpassed the hottest month in recorded history."

World is on track for 2015 to 2019 to be the 5 hottest years on record

The Associated Press ·
A person sunbathes on dry grass during a heat wave in Vienna last month. The World Meteorological Organization announced Thursday that July was the world's hottest month on record. (Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the latest data from the World Meteorological Organization shows that the month of July "at least equalled if not surpassed the hottest month in recorded history" — and it followed the hottest June ever.

The UN chief told reporters Thursday that "this is even more significant because the previous hottest month, July 2016, occurred during one of the strongest El Niño's ever," which was not the case this year.

Guterres said this means the world is on track for the period from 2015 to 2019 "to be the five hottest years on record."

He warned that if all nations don't take action now to tackle climate change and global warming, extreme weather events happening now will be "just the tip of the iceberg."

