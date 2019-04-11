Israeli spacecraft landing on moon today
Watch the live stream beginning at 2:45 p.m. ET
Israeli spacecraft Beresheet made its final manoeuvre ahead of a planned descent to the moon on Thursday, which, if successful, will propel Israel into an elite group of countries that have mastered the lunar landing.
The unmanned robotic lander dubbed Beresheet — Hebrew for the biblical phrase "in the beginning" — has travelled through space for seven weeks in a series of expanding orbits around Earth before crossing into the moon's gravity last week.
If successful, Beresheet would also make the first lunar landing by a craft not from a government program. It was built by Israeli non-profit space venture SpaceIL and state-owned defence contractor, Israel Aerospace Industries, with $100 million US furnished almost entirely by private donors.
The details
Shaped like a round table with four carbon-fibre legs, Beresheet stands about 1.5-metres tall. It blasted off from Cape Canaveral in the U.S. on Feb. 21 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and entered Earth's orbit about 34 minutes after launch.
At launch it weighed 585 kilograms, most of which was fuel burned during its circuitous flight path of around 6.5 million kilometres. A direct route from the Earth to the moon covers roughly 386,000 kilometres.
Excitement was high over the lunar mission in Israel, where it has been discussed in schools and promoted on television.