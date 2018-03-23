How to fashion greener jeans and T-shirts

Take a look at your clothing tags. The brands may be different, but in all likelihood, they share one unfortunate trait: They're eco-unfriendly.

The problem is that the materials we use the most — cotton and synthetics — are damaging the planet. Growing cotton means heavy use of pesticides, chemicals and water. Even when it is grown organically, cotton still uses a lot of water.

The production of synthetic fibres is also energy intensive and contributes to greenhouses gases, and these items take hundreds of years to biodegrade.

What's more, we consume a lot of it. Researchers from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation report that clothing production almost doubled between 2000 and 2015. Their research also shows that the number of wears an individual item gets is steadily decreasing. They blame fast fashion — quick-turnaround clothes, at lower prices.

Experts say that varying the materials used to make clothes is crucial to changing the fashion industry's impact on the environment.

"We have to introduce other fibres that aren't so reliant on water, that are freer in their growth so we're not robbing our own resources," said Rachel Miller, studio head of textiles at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont. "Because we can't keep going like this."

Hemp, flax and nettle, for example, are all low-impact alternatives — they can be grown even in areas with poor soil and are biodegradable. Miller said she is seeing "a higher dependency" on such lower-impact fibres from clothing makers.

One such company is Canadian/Australian startup ANARA, which is making hemp-based denim. Co-owner Jamieson McCormack said other brands "were coming out with their own denim, recycled denim, and Japanese fabrics that are quite sustainable. But nobody had done anything with hemp."

McCormack said reducing the environmental impact of clothing production is a top priority for ANARA. "We want to be an example that you don't have to take the easy route," she said.

Hemp fabric is more durable than cotton and has antibacterial properties. (ANARA)

'Non-conventional' fibres can be the key

McCormack explained that hemp does not deplete the soil of its nutrients as quickly as cotton. That's partly because of the intense irrigation required to grow cotton. Water carries away nutrients from the soil in runoffs, making it harder to grow future crops.

Hemp also uses less water. A study by the Stockholm Environment Institute shows that one kilogram of cotton — enough to make a T-shirt and a pair of jeans — uses almost 10,000 litres of water. One kilogram of useful hemp fibre requires 343 litres.