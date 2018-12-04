'The most dangerous 10 minutes': Chris Hadfield on what it's like as the rocket launches

Former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield is one of the select group of individuals who has been to space, both on NASA launches from Florida and on the Soyuz aircraft to the International Space Station.

Watch as Hadfield breaks down what might have been going through the mind of David Saint-Jacques, and the sensations the Canadian astronaut might have been feeling as he was launched into space on Monday aboard the Soyuz along with American and Russian colleagues.

Hadfield says one of the first reminders they've made it to space is if they're wearing a wristwatch.

"To look down and see my wristwatch like magic floating like a little snake around my wrist, it was like a little secret delight … it was also a reminder I wasn't in Kazakhstan anymore," he says.