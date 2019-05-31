Skip to Main Content
Scientists will investigate spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast
Technology & Science

Scientists will investigate spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast

About 70 whales have been stranded so far this year on the coasts of California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, the most since 2000. About five more have been found on British Columbia beaches.

An unusual number of grey whales are washing up dead on West Coast beaches

The Associated Press ·
In this May 24 photo, teachers and students from Northwest Montessori School in Seattle examine the carcass of a gray whale after it washed up on the coast of Washington's Olympic Peninsula. Federal scientists on Friday, May 31 opened an investigation into what is causing a spike in grey whale deaths. (Gene Johnson/The Associated Press)

U.S. scientists will investigate why an unusual number of grey whales are washing up dead on West Coast beaches.

About 70 whales have been stranded so far this year on the coasts of California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, the most since 2000. About five more have been found on British Columbia beaches.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries on Friday declared it an "unusual mortality event," providing additional resources to respond to the deaths and triggering the investigation into the cause.

The agency says the population of the grey whales has grown significantly in the last decade and is now estimated at 27,000. They were removed from the endangered species list in 1994.

In 2000, more than 100 washed up. A similar investigation into those deaths failed to identify a cause.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories