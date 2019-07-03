Facebook working to fix outage that includes WhatsApp, Instagram

Facebook Inc. said on Wednesday it is working to fix a problem that caused a headache for users trying to send media files over its social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

"During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos," Facebook said.

The company is still investigating the overall impact of the issue.

Facebook, which gets tens of millions of dollars from advertising revenue daily, declined to comment when asked whether it will refund businesses. In a similar mishap in March, the company said it would consider refunding advertisers for lost exposure.

"The disruption appears to be related to an internal infrastructure or application issue," said ThousandEyes, a company that monitors internet traffic globally.

The partial outage frustrated users of the world's largest social network, with many taking to Twitter to complain.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website downdetector.com.

The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States. But users in Canada were also reporting issues related to pictures, apps and logging in, according to the website. It showed reports from Canada peaked around noon, at more than 1,000.

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than 24 hours.