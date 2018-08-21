Facebook Inc. says it has removed multiple pages, groups and accounts for what it called co-ordinated "inauthentic behaviour" on its site and on Instagram.

The company said in its blog Tuesday that it removed 652 pages, groups and accounts from activities that originated in Iran, and pages, groups and accounts linked to sources that the U.S. government has identified as Russian military intelligence services.

"These were distinct campaigns and we have not identified any link or co-ordination between them," the company said.

"However, they used similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing."

More to come.