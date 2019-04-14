Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp experiencing widespread outages
Social media platforms not loading, cause not clear yet
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down.
All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were not loading as of early Sunday morning.
Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook has been down since 6:30 a.m. ET in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines.
It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or how long the platforms would be down.
An email requesting comment about the outage was sent to Facebook.
#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter globally.
Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.
There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.