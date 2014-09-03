Skip to Main Content
Can't get onto Facebook or Instagram? You're not the only one

Can't get onto Facebook or Instagram? You're not the only one

Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

Outages began around 11 a.m. and platform says they're not due to a denial-of-service attack

CBC ·
According to Facebook's status page, the outages started around 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected.

Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

According to Facebook's status page, the outages started around 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. That page, which calls the problem a "partial outage," said Facebook has experienced "increased error rates" since that time.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, said the Facebook problem affected parts of the U.S., including the East and West Coast, parts of Europe and elsewhere.

Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected. Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance."

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages.

Via its Twitter account, Facebook said the outage was not due to a "distributed denial of service" or DDoS attack, a type of attack that hackers use to interrupt service to a site. 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us