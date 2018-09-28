Skip to Main Content
Facebook security breach affects 50 million users
Facebook Inc. has discovered a security issue affecting about 50 million user accounts, the company said on Friday.

Investigation hasn't determined whether accounts were misused, as the company's stock falls 3%

Thomson Reuters ·
Facebook said attackers stole Facebook access tokens through its 'view as' feature, which they could then use to take over people's accounts. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

Facebook said attackers stole Facebook access tokens through its "view as" feature, which they could then use to take over people's accounts. "View as" is a feature that allows users to see what their own profile looks like to someone else.

"Since we've only just started our investigation, we have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed," the company said in a blog post.

Facebook shares fell 3 per cent to $163.78 US in afternoon trading.

