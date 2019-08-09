Skip to Main Content
Eurasian Lynx born in Pyrenees for 1st time in almost a century
Technology & Science

A Spanish nature conservation centre says that the first baby lynx has been born in the Pyrenees in nearly a century.

Baby lynx born in captivity at nature centre 2 months ago

The Associated Press ·
In this handout photo taken on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 and provided by Fundacion Catalunya La Pedrera, a two month old lynx looks up at the Mont Natura complex in Alt Aneu Pallars Sobira, Spain. A Spanish nature conservation center says that the first baby lynx on record has been born in the Pyrenees in nearly a century. The Eurasian lynx is considered extinct in the Spanish and French Pyrenees. (Fundacion Catalunya La Pedrera via Associated Press)

The Eurasian lynx is considered extinct in the Spanish and French Pyrenees, and the last time it was witnessed in these mountains was in the 1930s.

The MonNatura Pirineus centre released images of the baby feline cavorting on Wednesday, two months after it was born in captivity.

The lynx's parents were born in captivity in northwestern Spain before being brought to the centre in 2008.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature says the predator has stable populations in northern Europe and Asia though it's endangered in parts of Europe.

The Eurasian lynx is different from the smaller Iberian lynx, which had been near extinction.

