Two 11-year-olds altered election results in hacker convention's replica of U.S. voting system
But election officials argued that actual systems are difficult to replicate and have added protections
Two 11-year-olds managed to hack into a replica of Florida's election results website in under 15 minutes and change names and tallies during a convention of hackers, organizers said, stoking concerns about security ahead of nationwide votes.
The boy and girl were the quickest of 35 children, ages 6 to 17, who all eventually hacked into copies of the websites of six swing states during the three-day Def Con security convention in Las Vegas over the weekend, the event said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The event was meant to test the strength of U.S. election infrastructure and details of the vulnerabilities would be passed onto the states, it added.
- U.S. officials raise alarm about election interference ahead of midterms
- Elections Canada prepares to fight fake news, foreign influence in 2019 vote
The National Association of Secretaries of State, who are responsible for tallying votes, said it welcomed the convention's efforts. But it said the actual systems used by states would have additional protections.
"It would be extremely difficult to replicate these systems since many states utilize unique networks and custom-built databases with new and updated security protocols," the association said.
Here’s the DefCon Voting Machine Hacking Village roundup of discoveries for the day! Day 1 / Part 1 <a href="https://t.co/ovQs7uX7jK">pic.twitter.com/ovQs7uX7jK</a>—@VotingVillageDC
The hacking demonstration came as concerns swirl about election system vulnerabilities before mid-term state and federal elections.
U.S President Donald Trump's national security team warned two weeks ago that Russia had launched "pervasive" efforts to interfere in the November polls.
Participants at the convention changed party names and added as many as 12 billion votes to candidates, the event said.
"Candidate names were changed to Bob Da Builder and Richard Nixon's head, the convention tweeted.
The convention linked to what it said was the Twitter account of the winning boy — named there as Emmett Brewer from Austin, Texas.
A screenshot posted on the account showed he had managed to change the name of the winning candidate on the replica Florida website to his own and gave himself billions of votes.
The convention's Voting Village also aimed to expose security issues in other systems such as digital poll books and memory-card readers.
The winners of the kids election hacking contest were announced today by <a href="https://twitter.com/VotingVillageDC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VotingVillageDC</a> 👏👏👏Among them are <a href="https://twitter.com/p0wnyb0y?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@p0wnyb0y</a> and Audrey, both are 11 yr old, got into the sites in 10 & 15 min🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/midterms?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#midterms</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/defcon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@defcon</a> <a href="https://t.co/x1JOvtRKIY">pic.twitter.com/x1JOvtRKIY</a>—@r00tzasylum
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.