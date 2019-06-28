David Saint-Jacques says he's recovering well after returning from space
The astronaut is looking forward to experiencing things back on Earth again
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques says he's adapting well to life back on Earth following a more than six-month mission in space.
Speaking from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Saint-Jacques told reporters today he's doing well, all things considered, just four days after his return.
Saint-Jacques says while he hasn't felt any pain since his return Monday night, balance was an issue and he's been cautious walking and running.
"Gravity has become my friend again," he said.
During a mission that began Dec. 3, Saint-Jacques took part in a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk and set a record for the longest single space flight by a Canadian at 204 days.
He also became the first Canadian astronaut to use the Canadarm2 robotic arm to perform a so-called "cosmic catch" to snag a SpaceX cargo capsule.
Saint-Jacques says seeing and hugging his children brought him great pleasure and he's looking forward to eventually walking around Montreal and sitting around a camp fire at the cottage.
