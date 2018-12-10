On space station, David Saint-Jacques takes questions from media

David Saint-Jacques, Canada's newest astronaut, is speaking with the media from the International Space Station (ISS) today at 10 a.m. ET.

Saint-Jacques blasted off to the space station last Monday together with American astronaut Anne McClain and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko.

He's already been hard at work. On Thursday, Saint-Jacques began a new set of experiments on perception, part of a study by York University. It's expected that he will conduct about 200 experiments while aboard the ISS.

This is the first time a Canadian has been in space since Chris Hadfield returned in 2013. It's also the first crewed mission since two astronauts were forced to abort less than a minute after launch on Oct. 11.

Saint-Jacques will spend about 6½ months in space, returning in June.