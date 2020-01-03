Each night when darkness falls, huge swarms of dashing male sea creatures called comma shrimp swim up from the depths of the ocean, looking for love.

It's a tried-and-true romantic strategy — one the males have been using since dinosaurs roamed the land, recently discovered fossils show.

And while many animal lineages have gone through big evolutionary makeovers in the 100 million years since, comma shrimp have stuck with their appearance since the Cretaceous period.

Modern-day comma shrimp appear to be both physically and behaviourally "living fossils," reports a recent study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B based on the discovery of hundreds of beautifully preserved fossils of Eobodotria muisca — some of the only comma shrimp fossils ever found.

The fossil comma shrimp, named Eobodotria muisca, are extremely well-preserved. The one pictured above is a male, with long antennae and swimmerets that allow him to swim in search of females, which don't have the same swimming abilities. (Javier Luque/Yale, University of Alberta, STRI and Sarah Gerken/University of Alaska Anchorage)

When she saw the fossils, Sarah Gerken, who studies modern-day comma shrimp, was blown away.

"It's astounding how similar this fossil is to current species," said Gerken, co-author of the new study and a biology professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Comma shrimp aren't actually shrimp. Like shrimp, they belong to a group of shellfish called crustaceans, but they're more closely related to the beach hoppers that jump out at you from washed-up seaweed along the shore. Like beach hoppers, they're tiny — the largest are about three centimetres long.

But unlike their beach-loving cousins, comma shrimp live in soft sediment at the bottom of the sea, where they're rarely seen by humans, even though they're common worldwide. Gerken said they're found from the equator to the poles, including off Canadian coasts.

Scientist finds 2 loves of his life

When Javier Luque stumbled upon hundreds of beautifully preserved fossils of shrimp-like creatures high in the Andes mountains of Colombia in 2005, he didn't know what they were. Luque, a post-doctoral researcher at Yale University, completed much of the research on the fossils for his PhD at the University of Alberta.

At the time he found them, he was an undergraduate student in geology on an assignment to map rocks in a relatively unexplored area. At the end of one day, he and the other student sat down to rest, but decided to keep hammering at the layered slab they were sitting on. It lifted up to reveal hundreds of preserved sea creatures.

Javier Luque, now a post-doctoral researcher at Yale University, left, and Catalina Suarez of the Colombian Geological Survey, centre, excavate fossils in the Colombian Andes. (Felipe VilIegas/Humboldt Institute, Smithsonian Institute)

From that moment, Luque recalled, he fell in love with this group of animals.

Within a couple of years, that led him to another love of his life, who played a key role in figuring out what the fossils were.

In 2007, Luque's interest in fossil crustaceans brought him to the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama to help rescue crab fossils endangered by the expansion of the Panama Canal. One night while salsa dancing, he met another researcher, Canadian marine biologist Kecia Kerr, who was there to study living crabs.

When she saw Luque's fossils from the Andes, she suggested they might be comma shrimp, which she recognized from previous research studying what whales feed on.

Luque did a Google search to find an expert on comma shrimp, and found Gerken.

Males swim because females can't

Even though there are 1,900 species of comma shrimp known today, and they're common all over the globe, hardly any comma shrimp fossils had ever been found. Their evolutionary history was a mystery.

So when Gerken saw Luque's well-preserved fossils, she recalled, "I was astounded.… You could see everything like you would on a live one."

Over 600 comma shrimp fossils were found embedded in a slab of rock, most of them males. Modern male comma shrimp swim in huge swarms looking for females, and it appears ancient male comma shrimp did, too. (Javier Luque/Yale University, University of Alberta, STRI)

Most of the over 600 fossils were adult males, distinguished by antennae almost as long as their body, appendages called swimmerets that propel them through the water and a cyclops eye in the centre of their forehead. Those are all adaptations that male comma shrimp still use to find females, which live in the sea-floor sediment and don't move around much.

At night, the males form swarms of thousands or tens of thousands that Gerken describes as being "like mosquito clouds, but in the water." It's a dangerous activity — swarms of males are often vacuumed up by whales and fish and rarely found in samples of the sea floor.

But apparently, the strategy has worked well enough to keep comma shrimp going for 100 million years, the fossils show.

"The fact that they look like modern species is just a humongous surprise," Gerken said. "It tells us that ones from 100 million years ago were very much like the ones today — that they were behaving similarly, that they had a similar lifestyle."

The group of comma shrimp fossilized in the Andes had been swimming through what was, at the time, a narrow shallow sea cutting through the continent, when some kind of disaster killed and buried them very suddenly.

Gerken hopes the discovery will give people a better idea of what comma shrimp fossils look like and help identify more.

Luque looks for fossils in the Andes. He says the discovery shows the potential for good preservation of fossils in tropical regions of the Earth, even though most famous fossil beds with this kind of extraordinary preservation are found in more temperate regions. ( Daniel Ocampo R., Vencejo Films)

Luque says it also shows the potential for good preservation of fossils in tropical regions of the Earth, even though most famous fossil beds with this kind of extraordinary preservation, such as Canada's Burgess Shale, are found in more temperate regions.

From that one slab of rock, along with the comma shrimp, Luque discovered a new kind of crab called a chimera crab and a number of other crustaceans. Now, he's planning a bigger excursion to the fossil site in hopes of finding more.

In the meantime, he noted that it was the original discovery that took him to Panama to meet Kerr and back to Canada with her to do his masters and PhD. "Who would have thought," he added, "that those cool crustaceans would have had such an effect on my life?"